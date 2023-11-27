Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.47

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.47 and last traded at $35.33, with a volume of 115912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.38.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $991.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.
About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
