Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.89

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.89 and last traded at C$3.99, with a volume of 2859040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49.

In related news, Director Jean Robitaille sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.15, for a total transaction of C$615,000.00. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

