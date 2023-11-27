iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.62

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.62 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 206498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.12. The company has a market cap of $573.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGE. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 931.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 27,756 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $960,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 103,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

