WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.14

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.14 and last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 110991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.14.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000.

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

