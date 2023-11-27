Avalanche Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.41 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $20.31 or 0.00054679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion and approximately $382.85 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00024895 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00011973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001377 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 433,137,450 coins and its circulating supply is 365,104,540 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

