Request (REQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.05 Million

Request (REQ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $82.35 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0824 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00018311 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,149.78 or 1.00028568 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011358 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000822 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007825 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,702,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,702,434.1855272 with 999,702,433.3455272 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08212963 USD and is down -3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $5,488,742.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

