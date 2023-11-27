Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Down 5%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) shares were down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.67 and last traded at $24.68. Approximately 827,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,049,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC reduced their price target on Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Daqo New Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.06. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.79). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $484.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 137.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 34,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 65,361 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $324,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

