Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Announces Dividend of $0.55

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5477 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $0.18.

OTCMKTS:BTVCY remained flat at $21.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. 38 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,755. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65. Britvic has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

BTVCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 865 ($10.93) to GBX 870 ($10.99) in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

