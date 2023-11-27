WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE) Shares Up 14.3%

Shares of WesCan Energy Corp. (CVE:WCE – Get Free Report) shot up 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 145,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 108,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

WesCan Energy Trading Up 28.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07.

WesCan Energy Company Profile

WesCan Energy Corp., a junior public resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Alberta, Canada; and Texas, the United States. It holds interests in petroleum and natural gas assets located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Great Pacific International Inc and changed its name to WesCan Energy Corp.

