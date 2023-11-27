AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.22

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$22.22 and last traded at C$27.52, with a volume of 183729 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 target price on shares of AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price target on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.38.

AltaGas Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.43. The firm has a market cap of C$7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.08 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1202776 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 54.63%.

In other AltaGas news, Director Aaron Bishop sold 13,148 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.51, for a total value of C$361,701.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 509 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$14,002.59. Also, Director Angela S. Lekatsas acquired 1,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.15 per share, with a total value of C$26,150.00. Insiders have sold 72,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,451 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

