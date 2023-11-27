Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Stock Price Up 4%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) shares rose 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 2,876,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 4,315,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GSAT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In other news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 188,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,086,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,260.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Globalstar by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 382,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 47,216 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globalstar by 141.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 23,748 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Globalstar by 45.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 394,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 85,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

