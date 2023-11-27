Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Trading Up 4.1%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.09. 32,787,905 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 27,765,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20.

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 4th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 53.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

