Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Up 5.9%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.78. Approximately 3,103,546 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,083,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.10. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 997,254 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,291,000 after acquiring an additional 148,348 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.