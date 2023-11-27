Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,934,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 302% from the previous session’s volume of 480,965 shares.The stock last traded at $35.85 and had previously closed at $36.05.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3,648.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $579,000.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

