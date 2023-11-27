Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,898,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 996% from the previous session’s volume of 173,250 shares.The stock last traded at $16.33 and had previously closed at $16.34.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $591.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47.

Institutional Trading of Global SuperDividend US ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 32,790.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 162.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 52,433.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

