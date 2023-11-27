Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Sets New 52-Week High at $164.31

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $164.31 and last traded at $163.98, with a volume of 980600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.72.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.47.

The firm has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,021 shares of company stock worth $8,028,487 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Progressive by 87.4% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,641,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,814,000 after acquiring an additional 156,332 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Progressive by 5.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 135,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,451,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

