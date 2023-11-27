Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.59

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.59 and last traded at $44.12, with a volume of 153420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on KOP shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koppers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Get Koppers alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Koppers

Koppers Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $920.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.84.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.75 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $222,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,525.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $222,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,525.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $77,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,535,361.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $817,232. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Koppers by 122.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koppers

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.