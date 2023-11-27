Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Down 4.4%

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $162.93 and last traded at $163.10. Approximately 50,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 143,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LANC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.29.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $461.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.33%. Equities analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Stories

