Ardor Price Reaches $0.0961 on Top Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Ardor has a market cap of $95.98 million and $4.07 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0961 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00054416 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00024630 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00011919 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001374 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

