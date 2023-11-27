Rocco F. Tarasi III Sells 1,000 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 74,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNO traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.96. 999,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,772. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.71 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,404,000 after purchasing an additional 235,341 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,589,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.