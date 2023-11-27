Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Sets New 52-Week High at $162.95

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $162.95 and last traded at $160.29, with a volume of 604724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. Citigroup increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.83.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.70.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

