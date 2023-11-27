Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Sets New 12-Month High at $437.09

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $437.09 and last traded at $436.42, with a volume of 420584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $431.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.94.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $397.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.03. The firm has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,145,050 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,578 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,751,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.