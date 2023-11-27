Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Up 6.8%

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $324.66 and last traded at $324.66. 4,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 4,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st.

Get Atrion alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atrion

Atrion Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $543.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $363.67 and its 200-day moving average is $471.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.91 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.85%.

Insider Transactions at Atrion

In other news, CEO David A. Battat purchased 300 shares of Atrion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $300.00 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,820,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atrion

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Atrion by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atrion by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Atrion by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Atrion by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Atrion by 22.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.