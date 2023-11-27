Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.27

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$31.27 and last traded at C$31.12, with a volume of 1943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.59.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBL. Cormark boosted their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$855.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.22.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$128.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$136.38 million. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.403855 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total transaction of C$27,010.00. Insiders own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

