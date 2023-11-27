Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sets New 52-Week High at $625.83

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $625.83 and last traded at $625.45, with a volume of 765020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $619.43.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $551.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.15. The stock has a market cap of $281.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,246,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

