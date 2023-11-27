Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.20

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.20 and last traded at $37.16, with a volume of 90956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Water in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 27,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter worth $3,776,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at about $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

