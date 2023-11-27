Celestia (TIA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $847.72 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Celestia has a market capitalization of $847.72 million and $157.35 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.77 or 0.00015567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,005,917,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,961,336 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cosmos platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,005,698,630.136966 with 146,742,157.886966 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.41006948 USD and is down -5.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $97,383,481.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

