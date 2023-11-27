InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $100.40

Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.40 and last traded at $100.15, with a volume of 106036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDCC. StockNews.com raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on InterDigital in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

InterDigital Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.94. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $55,464.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,305.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $55,464.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,305.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,182 shares of company stock worth $440,718 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

