Cosmos Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $9.11 or 0.00024591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and approximately $201.55 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00054387 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00011910 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001371 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004557 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 376,853,874 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.