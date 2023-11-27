Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Down 5.1%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $14.95. Approximately 20,911 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 66,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73.
Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.97 million for the quarter.
In other news, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 16,961 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $279,178.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,090,454 shares in the company, valued at $17,948,872.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 249,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $4,044,797.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 720,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,691,311.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 16,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $279,178.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,090,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,948,872.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 884,942 shares of company stock worth $15,142,896.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 595.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.51% of the company’s stock.
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
