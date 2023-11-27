Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Shares Up 50%

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 50% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,022,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 567% from the average session volume of 153,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Sarama Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Sarama Resources Company Profile

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. It explores for gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso.

Further Reading

