iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,102,825 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 935,729 shares.The stock last traded at $100.56 and had previously closed at $99.60.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 96,221 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after purchasing an additional 371,613 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

