Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 1,605,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,679,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ULCC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Frontier Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $853.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 47,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $186,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 453,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,422.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Frontier Group news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 47,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $186,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 453,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,422.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President James G. Dempsey sold 245,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 583,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,013.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 590,250 shares of company stock worth $2,327,075. Company insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancient Art L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 7,961,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,104 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 28.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,178,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,970 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,466,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,109,000 after acquiring an additional 92,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,127,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after acquiring an additional 125,066 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,712,000 after acquiring an additional 168,926 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

