STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.07

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.07 and last traded at $32.19, with a volume of 548568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.82.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $80.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.65 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 6.26%. On average, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 34,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,123,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,102,337 shares in the company, valued at $330,649,490.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 34,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,123,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,102,337 shares in the company, valued at $330,649,490.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 833,514 shares of company stock worth $30,455,987. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

