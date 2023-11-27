Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Trading Up 4.4%

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 3,372,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 6,937,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

Get Under Armour alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UAA

Under Armour Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Under Armour by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.