Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIGGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 474,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 205,135 shares.The stock last traded at $24.90 and had previously closed at $24.93.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.94.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.1272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period.

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

