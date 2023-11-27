Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 118,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 568,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

The firm has a market cap of $595.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 million. Research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 371.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,105 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 33.3% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 10,087,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter worth $22,467,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zymeworks by 492.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 753,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at $5,823,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

