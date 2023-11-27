BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.95

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 2377035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BRF in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

BRF Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. BRF had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BRF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BRF by 8.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BRF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BRF by 132.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,528 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BRF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,464 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in BRF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

