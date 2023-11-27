Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.80 and last traded at $41.25. Approximately 597,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 884,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Tenable Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $87,111.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,158.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $110,504.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,753,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $87,111.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,158.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,022. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 312,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Tenable by 15.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,210,000 after buying an additional 118,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Tenable by 9.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 243,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after buying an additional 21,389 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Stories

