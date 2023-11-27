Raydium Price Reaches $0.35 (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Raydium token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $85.22 million and $7.84 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Raydium Profile
Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,623 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,891,589 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Raydium Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.
