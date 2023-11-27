Axie Infinity Price Reaches $6.79 on Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $6.79 or 0.00018316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $897.22 million and approximately $425.05 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006616 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,056.17 or 1.00006372 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011374 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000812 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007835 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,200,976 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.11076141 USD and is up 13.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 378 active market(s) with $465,140,120.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

