ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Down 4.3%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 60.99 and last traded at 61.14. 4,240,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 8,364,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at 63.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARM. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 62.09.

ARM Stock Down 4.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 53.42.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.26 by 0.10. The company had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 739.71 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at $4,014,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at $2,944,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at $267,000.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

