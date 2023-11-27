Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Trading Down 6.6%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 2,167,731 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,298,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Rumble Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Rumble

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble in the third quarter valued at $351,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble in the third quarter valued at $933,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Rumble by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rumble by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rumble by 916.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 126,120 shares in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

Featured Stories

