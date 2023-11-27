Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Tops $0.0001

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Golden Goose token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $12,948.88 and $178.76 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay’s cheap and clean electricity.

_The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _”

Golden Goose Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

