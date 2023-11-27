Haiping Dun Sells 15,000 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $264,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,436,146.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ACM Research Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ACMR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 692,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,412. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $982.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.08. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 1,133.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after buying an additional 1,694,246 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after buying an additional 1,610,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after buying an additional 1,350,632 shares during the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,383,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 1,978.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 827,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

