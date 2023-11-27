nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CAO Sells $11,380.00 in Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) CAO James Nias sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $11,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,119.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LASR traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 494,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,661. The company has a market capitalization of $604.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.18. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.11% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Friday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in nLIGHT by 14.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 72,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 145,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in nLIGHT by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

