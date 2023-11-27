West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CEO Purchases $13,318.82 in Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) CEO David D. Nelson acquired 731 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.22 per share, with a total value of $13,318.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,430.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

West Bancorporation Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ WTBA traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.64. 14,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $295.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of West Bancorporation

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 938.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in West Bancorporation by 253.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in West Bancorporation by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTBA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

