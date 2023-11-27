Mario J. Gabelli Sells 5,000 Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Stock

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $17,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,893.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:GCV traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 91,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,311. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $5.45.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
