AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) CEO Buys $14,898.84 in Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas K. Equels purchased 33,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $14,898.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 640,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,906.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AIM ImmunoTech stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.43. 215,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,671. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 10,764.25%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AIM ImmunoTech by 23.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

