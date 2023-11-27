Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Major Shareholder Jonathan Sebastiani Purchases 40,107 Shares

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jonathan Sebastiani acquired 40,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $22,459.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,631 shares in the company, valued at $98,353.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jonathan Sebastiani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Jonathan Sebastiani acquired 3,600 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,836.00.

Vintage Wine Estates Price Performance

VWE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.55. 143,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84.

Institutional Trading of Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative return on equity of 84.01% and a negative net margin of 71.39%. Analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 737.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 67,026 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 433.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 32,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the brands Bar Dog, B.R. Cohn, Cameron Hughes, Cherry Pie, Firesteed, Kunde, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

